Olga Makukhina lived in Spain for a long time, but in February she went to visit relatives in Moscow. Russia sent troops to Olga's native Ukraine, and to express her disagreement with the Kremlin's policy, Olga went to an anti-war rally. She was arrested. Two days in the pre-trial detention center plus a subpoena became an unequivocal signal for Olga - she urgently needs to leave Moscow. Since planes did not fly to Europe, the road led through Estonia. And this route turned out to be fateful.